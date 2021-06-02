CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Downgraded by AlphaValue to “Reduce”

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OTGLY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. CD Projekt has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $32.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.02.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.