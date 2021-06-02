Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Director Acquires $33,432.00 in Stock

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern acquired 2,400 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CDR opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $197.61 million, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

