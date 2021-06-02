Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires 954 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.79. 161,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,945,332. The company has a market capitalization of $937.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.90. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total value of $11,646,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,864,753 shares of company stock worth $567,340,894 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

