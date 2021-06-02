Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.74. The company had a trading volume of 122,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,308,238. The stock has a market cap of $591.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $204.39 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

