Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 210.3% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,705,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,221 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.66.

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 58,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,206. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.