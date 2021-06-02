Cedar Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.47 Million in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,000. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up 4.2% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGV. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,064. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $78.69.

