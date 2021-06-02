Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases 359 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1,495.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 856.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $314.07. The company had a trading volume of 61,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $333.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.57.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

