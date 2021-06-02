Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $1,644,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.31. 111,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,287,481. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

