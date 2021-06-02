Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.51

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and traded as high as $1.70. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 505,098 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cellectar Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 709,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,688,000. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

