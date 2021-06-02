Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Trading Down 4%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares traded down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.69. 4,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 365,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

CLLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $692.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cellectis by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cellectis by 833.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

