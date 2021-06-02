Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Update

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the April 29th total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. Centogene has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $190.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of -2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26. Centogene had a negative net margin of 15.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centogene during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Centogene by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Centogene during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centogene during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Centogene by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

