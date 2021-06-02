Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 812,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,919,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of V.F. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $19,980,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 83,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,614,000 after acquiring an additional 96,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.36. 29,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,843. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

