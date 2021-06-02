Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Humana makes up approximately 3.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $268,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.72. 12,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.06 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $436.84.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.05.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.