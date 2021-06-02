Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $102.28 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54,890 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $102,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $366,231,000 after purchasing an additional 829,627 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,339,000 after purchasing an additional 651,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.78. 15,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,905. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

