Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New $77.60 Million Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,596,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of WH stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,183. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.