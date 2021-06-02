Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 461,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,729,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Raymond James by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Raymond James by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

NYSE:RJF traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.47. 9,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,162. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.46. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,396,525.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,778. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

