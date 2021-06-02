Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,050 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 1.8% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NXP Semiconductors worth $156,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $208.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,957. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 140.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $99.27 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,920 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,911 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

