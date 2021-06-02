Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 851,981 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,866,000. American Express comprises 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.90.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $164.11. 126,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $164.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.73. The stock has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

