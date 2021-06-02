Certified Advisory Corp Acquires New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $189.00 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $117.84 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

