Certified Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 3,252 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000.

FPE stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32.

