Certified Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 530 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,627,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 33.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.71.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

