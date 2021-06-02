Certified Advisory Corp Invests $3.58 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 42,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $435.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.