Certified Advisory Corp Invests $74,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.