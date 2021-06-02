Certified Advisory Corp Purchases Shares of 669 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $126.45 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $97.15 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.84.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

