Certified Advisory Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,725,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $277.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.69 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

