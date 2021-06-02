ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $27.44 on Monday. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.65.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,705 shares of company stock valued at $888,179. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in ChampionX by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after buying an additional 899,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after buying an additional 1,433,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,971,000 after purchasing an additional 327,272 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

