Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 243,700 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the April 29th total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CHRA opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.57.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRA. North Run Capital LP increased its holdings in Charah Solutions by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,476,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 630,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Charah Solutions by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charah Solutions by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

