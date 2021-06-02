Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 324.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LOGC. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LOGC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,520. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $151.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $43,215.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

