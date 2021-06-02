ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChargePoint.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

CHPT stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $26.90. 107,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,297. ChargePoint has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $49.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

