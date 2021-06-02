ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

CHPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHPT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. 143,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,297. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.