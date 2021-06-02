Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 309 ($4.04). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 305.50 ($3.99), with a volume of 245,188 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £864.27 million and a P/E ratio of 25.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 278.66.

In other news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49), for a total transaction of £48,060 ($62,790.70). Also, insider Andrew Davies bought 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £32,725 ($42,755.42).

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

