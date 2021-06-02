Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 31.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Chevron by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.35. The stock had a trading volume of 183,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $206.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.