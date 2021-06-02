Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Short Interest Up 31.1% in May

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the April 29th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CHMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chiasma by 3,398.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 624,562 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth about $2,162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Chiasma by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 600,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44. Chiasma has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Equities analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

