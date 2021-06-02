China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF)’s share price dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,567% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Everbright Environment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

