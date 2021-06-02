Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,461 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $21,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHT. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period.

Shares of CHT opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

