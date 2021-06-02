Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ CHDN traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.69. 603,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,168. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $121.56 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -345.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

