Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 12,688 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,688 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -174.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.47. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In related news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,028 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

