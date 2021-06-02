Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,852 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 190.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

