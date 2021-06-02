Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $478,000 in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

