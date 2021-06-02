Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $546,000 in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 756,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,944,000 after purchasing an additional 45,815 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 197,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 66,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 49,710 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CIT Group news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,477.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIT opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

CIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

