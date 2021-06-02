Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 4,432 SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SYNNEX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,123 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

Shares of SNX opened at $126.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $129.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

