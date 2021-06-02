Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $534,000 Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $50,955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after buying an additional 253,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 204,475 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,847,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 548,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,125,000 after buying an additional 169,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.58. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.