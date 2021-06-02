Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.03.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

