Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 48.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

In other news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

LEG stock opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.12%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

