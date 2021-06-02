Ciena (CIEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect Ciena to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CIEN opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $105,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,735 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

