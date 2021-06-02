Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,843 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $87,548,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,756,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 345,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

