Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ciena were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Ciena by 3,705.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $98,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,637 shares of company stock worth $2,202,735 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

