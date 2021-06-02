Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RE. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

RE opened at $259.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $192.09 and a 12 month high of $281.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.48.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

