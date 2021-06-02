Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $281,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $67,572,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.18.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $1,030,204.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

