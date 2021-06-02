Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 78 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AGCO were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,759,000 after acquiring an additional 288,430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AGCO by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 289,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of AGCO by 341.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after acquiring an additional 797,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AGCO by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $140.47 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

